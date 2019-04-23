Look into our crystal ball and we’ll tell you what makeup trends Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) more celebs will be wearing this summer. That’s because their makeup artist Mary Phillips sat down with Stylish to celebrate the launch of her limited-edition collaboration with Nudestix and dished on all things beauty and spilled what she’s excited to feature on her clients in the coming months.

“You can expect to see bronzed dewy skin, shades of pretty pastels and bright neon hues this summer,” Phillips reveals.

Some of her fave looks she’s done recently to kick off the trend include a neon orange eyeshadow she did on Jenner along with the beauty look she created for the model for the Glitz and Glam Glitter shoot for Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16. “I love to try out more editorial looks by using bright paints, glitter and out of the box products,” she says.

But beyond making the eyes pop with colors and sparkle, her makeup motto when the sun comes out is actually pretty effortless. “Less is more once the warm weather hits. “I love a natural, clean and radiant look,” she adds.

And to master that the beauty guru relies on a couple of key products. “I created two new shades of all-over face color with Nudestix and each stick has a different texture, but will ultimately achieve a bronzy, natural, warm glow that adds dimension and color to the face,” she explains.

“Sunkissed is matte-based product that provides depth and warmth to your overall look and Poppy Girl is a gel-like formula which is bright and glossy and gives the skin a subtle and natural sheen,” the makeup artist tells Stylish.

What’s even better is the process of applying the sticks is uncomplicated too: “They can both be used on eyes, lips and cheeks using your fingers or blending with a brush. …I use Sunkissed to bronze and contour and Poppy Girl to add a pop of color and shine.”

To finish off the look, Philipps says her A-list clients are into a really thin black eyeliner and nude lip right now. “I like to use the Nudestix Rock N’ Roller in black moon and a nude creamy lip like Tay Tay from Nudestix and we still love to over-line the lip to give the illusion of a fuller lip.”

One thing that always remains the same? “My overall aesthetic is to create a natural but subtly glamorous look for my clientele,” Philipps dishes.

Her trick: “Use products that are close to your skin tone so that it doesn’t look like you’re actually wearing makeup, but define and contour in a more subtle way by properly blending.”

And with her regular clients, she creates a mood board and talk things over to make sure everyone has the same vision: “I take a moment prior to glam to make sure that the makeup, hair, wardrobe and talent are all on the same page and will pull picture references and search colors to discuss with the team.”

