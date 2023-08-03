SZA may have just won the record for world’s skimpiest bikini with her latest poolside look.

The 33-year-old singer dared to wear a PVC-style bikini while soaking up the sun as seen in a snap shared via an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, August 1. The racy set featured a thong made of clear plastic stings. The bottoms were finished with a heart-shaped clasp at the crack of her bum. The top of the two-piece was also equipped with an invisible construction.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, SZA posed in a T-shirt and underwear. “If love is my purpose, I can’t waste energy looking for enemies I doubt it all,” she captioned the social media post.

The steamy snaps come after SZA posted a slew of other swimsuit images from a Lake trip earlier this month. “Consolidated 300 pics that need clearing. Apologies in advance lol,” she wrote alongside the images, prompting excited reactions from her famous friends and followers.

“Dayum,” Megan Thee Stallion commented as rapper JT added, “This post should’ve came with a warning.”

SZA also turned up the heat on her recent tour.

At a stop in Dublin in June, SZA twerked for the audience in a sexy catsuit by Mugler. She also showed off her moves at a show in Amsterdam that same month. That evening, she was joined by Travis Scott. “HE AIN’T NEVER LET ME DOWN!! THANK YOU FOREVER,” SZA gushed about the rapper via Instagram.

The two have a number of songs together including “OK Alright” from Scott’s 2015 album, Rodeo, “Love Galore” from SZA’s 2017 album, Ctrl, as well as “Open Arms” from SZA’s 2022 project, SOS, and “Telekinesis” from Scott’s latest album, Utopia, which debuted on July 28.

Scott’s newest work also features — what some fans think is — a dig at ex Kylie Jenner’s new flame, Timothée Chalamet.

On the song “Meltdown,” Scott, 32, references Willy Wonka, the classic character who Chalamet, 27, plays in the upcoming movie Wonka. “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs),” Scott raps. “Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

While Scott is boasting about having a preference for rare, brown-colored accessories — an Audemars Piguet watch and diamonds — some listeners think the Willy Wonka reference isn’t a coincidence or simple metaphor.

“Never in my life would I’ve thought to witness travis scott dissing timothee chalamet,” one observer joked via Twitter on Friday, July 28. Another social media user declared, “Travis scott and chalamet beefing wasn’t on my 2023 card 😭.”

Scott and Jenner, 25, dated off and on from 2017 to 2022. The former couple share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 17 months.

Jenner was first linked to Chalamet in April, three months after her most recent split from Scott. “Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.