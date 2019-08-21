



Is anyone in the market for a wedding dress? Tamra Judge has one and it’s free!

On Wednesday, August 21, the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted an epic throwback Instagram picture of her in her ‘90s wedding dress, which she is giving away to one lucky bride.

“Do you know someone that is in need of a size 2 WHITE wedding dress,” she asked in the caption. “I’m giving my wedding dress away to someone in need.”

The dress itself — worn for her wedding to ex-husband Simon Barney — is a sleeveless white number with a full bodice and a sheer high-neck fabric overtop a V-neckline. The skirt is full and decorated with what looks like bows on the back. As for accessories, it comes with silk gloves (after all, it was the ‘90s) and tulle veil.

It may be retro but the reality star clarifies that it’s in “perfect condition” seeing as it was only worn once. However, there are a few stipulations to getting the dress.

The first is you have to follow her and husband Eddie Judge’s company, Vena CBD, on Instagram. Then you have to tag your friend in the caption of Wednesday’s post and explain why you need the free dress. Lastly, only people in the U.S. are eligible.

She concludes letting followers know that the winner will be announced over the weekend.

This post comes the day after the 51-year-old’s dress popped up in an episode of RHOC. On Tuesday night’s episode, Judge’s mom, Sandy Baker, pulls out the dress that she’s been keeping in her closet— even moving from house to house — for years.

“I haven’t seen the dress in 20 years,” Judge said. “I thought I threw it away. I had no idea my mom was holding on to my wedding dress.”

