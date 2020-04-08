Red hot! Taraji P. Henson transformed her naturally curly locks in front of the eyes of her 15.4 million Instagram followers — and the finished result is breathtakingly beautiful.

The 49-year-old actress decided to have a DIY spa day while quarantining at home during the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to showing fans how she got her bouncy curls looking so fabulous, the star also revealed that she did her own makeup and nails, too. Slay!

“I don’t know, maybe I need to get my union card,” said Henson, revealing the finished result to her followers.

In the accompanying caption for her post, she wrote, “COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan! 😫😂😂😂 Used ALL @tphbytaraji PRODUCTS FOR MY HAIR!!! 🙏🏾💋💋💋.”

In a second post, the mom of one shared a series of videos showing the behind-the-scenes process of styling her curls. Henson used a combination of TPH by Taraji Tough Cookie Style Defining Gel ($10) and mousse (coming soon!) before using three different-sized flexi rods on the back portion of her hair. For the front portion of her hair, Henson used silicone rollers from Amazon.

Henson’s friends couldn’t help but comment on her Instagram posts. Yara Shahidi wrote, “😍😍😍” followed by a second comment that said, “Amaze!” January Jones said, “👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻.”

The Empire actress launched her Target-exclusive haircare line, TPH by Taraji, in January.

“I want everyone to feel seen in this brand,” the star told Vogue magazine in line with the launch. “I want to do more for my curly girls. I also want to create things for men, especially the brothers. I even have women in my DMs asking for products for children. Hairstyling tools are on my list as well. There’s so much I can do!”

The Hidden Figures star isn’t the only celeb who’s been using her social-distancing time to give herself a little TLC. Brooke Shields and Kendall Jenner kept their acts of self-care low-key by snapping selfies in face masks.

Other stars like Rosalía and Pink decided to cut their own hair. The “Con Altura” singer gave herself bangs and the “Just Give Me a Reason” hitmaker got a little tipsy before giving herself a buzzcut (don’t try this at home).

