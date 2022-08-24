Truly hair-raising. Teresa Giudice shared further details about her instantly iconic wedding look — and confirmed that there were a ton of bobby pins involved.

“My hairstylist Lucia [Casazza] spent about eight hours on the look, and the take-down took about two hours,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 23, while promoting her partnership with Lumenis. “She used over 1,500 bobby pins, and I loved the look we achieved.”

Casazza previously claimed that the elaborate updo — which included $7,000 worth of human hair extensions — required more than 1,000 bobby pins to maintain its formidable height. “As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” the stylist told Andy Cohen during an interview on his SiriusXM radio show earlier this month. “You go big or you go home.”

The hairstyle inspired plenty of memes and online commentary, but the bride was happy — and that’s all that matters. “I’m a tried and true Jersey girl,” the Bravo personality told Us. “I knew my hair would be over-the-top. But I wanted everything in my wedding to be over-the-top.”

The Skinny Italian author and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot on August 6 after two years together. Ahead of the ceremony, Us confirmed that the wedding — held at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey — was filmed for a RHONJ special.

According to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum, fans will get to see the duo exchange their vows, which they both wrote themselves. “I spent a lot of time writing my vows,” Giudice explained. “I wanted him to know how special he is and how happy I am to be his wife. His vows were beautiful. You’ll see more about that next season.”

Though the reality star’s wedding day look made plenty of headlines, the weeks leading up to the ceremony were just as important for her beauty prep. The New Jersey native used Lumenis’ new triLift ™ device, which uses stimulation to tone facial muscles for an instantly lifted look.

“It was really important for me to feel my absolute best on my wedding day, so I maintained my healthy diet and started to research procedures that would have no downtime and make me look and feel my best,” Giudice explained to Us. “triLift ™ by Lumenis ended up being the perfect option for me!”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum added that she’d heard about the device from friends before trying it for herself — and she’s satisfied with the “amazing” results.

“The process was so quick and easy, and there was absolutely no pain or downtime,” she said. “My face looks much more lifted and toned, but the results are natural-looking so I still feel like myself — just a better version!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

