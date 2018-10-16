Get ready, darlings, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury (the British pro behind Amal Clooney’s wedding makeup, Cindy Crawford’s ageless glow and more) announced that she will be the official makeup sponsor for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Just last month, the annual runway show confirmed it is returning to NYC after two years abroad, and now we know who will be behind the bombshell beauty when VS Angels like Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio and more descend on the Big Apple in November.

Tilbury shared the exciting news with a cute Boomerang post on Instagram on Monday, October 15, and she also teased that her cult-fave makeup line will be brining back some special products for the occasion.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Will Return to New York City, and More VS Angel News

“Darlings, I am beyond excited to officially announce that I will be doing the MAKEUP for the world-famous, iconic @victoriassecret Fashion Show 2018, in one of my favourite cities – New York,” she captioned the clip. “I have worked at this incredible, LEGENDARY show before and the DREAMY, GORGEOUS, SUPERMODELS have inspired the beauty DNA for so many of my magical products!! 💋💄✨ Stay tuned, darlings, I will be bringing back TWO gorgeous, LIMITED EDITION products that will be used on the Angels to create the official look. Sign up now to follow my journey to the catwalk.”

See All the Celeb Red Carpet Fashion From the 2018 ‘Elle’ Women in Hollywood Event

No word yet on what items she’s re-introducing at the show, but we have a feeling her illuminating Wonderglow Primer that she often refers to as “Gisele in a jar” (yes, after that Gisele!) and many of her your-lips-but-better model-inspired lipstick shades (think: Miranda Kerr’s Miranda May magenta, Crawford’s Super Cindy peach, Emily Ratajkowski’s Hot Emily raspberry and Kate Moss’ Nude Kate taupe) will make the cut.

If Tilbury’s previous work is any indication, we can count on the lingerie-clad models strutting their stuff in radiant makeup looks complete with #flawless skin, a rosy flush, otherworldly luminosity and just-bitten pouts.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

And while the hair pro styling the Angel’s bouncy tresses has yet to be named, we do know a bit more about what the ladies will be wearing at this year’s show. Victoria’s Secret revealed earlier this month that it is teaming up with London-based designer Mary Katrantzou (the woman behind the colorful red carpet fashion of stars like Taylor Swift, Keira Knightley, Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker and more) on a capsule collection that will debut on the runway.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!