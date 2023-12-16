YouTuber-turned-fashion star Emma Chamberlain loves a good thrift find — but she wants to make sure she takes care of her vast collection.

“My favorite pair of vintage Levi’s is my prized possession,” Chamberlain, 22, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.

Chamberlain is trying to make sure she doesn’t go overboard when she hits the flea market. “I collect vintage clothing and accessories and various other antiques,” she tells Us. “I try to keep my collection under control to ensure everything gets proper attention and appreciation.”

Her fashion sense is reflected in her new Walmart collab, which includes classic baking essentials (like an exclusive Chamberlain Coffee Kitchen Apron) and game night necessities. “I have been a fan for years and have always loved shopping at Walmart,” she gushes to Us.

See what’s in her holiday cart at Walmart.com and scroll down to learn more fun facts about Chamberlain below:

1. My favorite pair of vintage Levi’s is my prized possession.

2. My first car was originally my mom’s car: a pearly white 2011 Subaru Legacy. I adored it.

3. My Finsta has 0 followers and follows 0 people. I use it [so I don’t] accidentally like someone’s post while lurking.

4. I always bring a hostess gift when I go to someone’s house. “Welcome to Your Walmart” brings all the moments I love together this holiday season, from caffeinating for a fun game night to baking!

5. I’ve never not had a crush. My ultimate favorite was The Jonas Brothers.

6. I’m embarrassed [by] almost everything I wore from ages 10 to 18 — but those terrible outfits helped me develop the sense of style I have today.

Related: See Emma Chamberlain’s Dramatic Fashion Evolution: From Thrifting to Designer Quirky to sexy! Emma Chamberlain isn’t only an expert when it comes to coffee — she nails the latest fashion trends, too. The YouTube star single-handedly transformed how Gen-Z dresses through her killer looks, first catching fans’ attention in 2017 with her YouTube channel, which featured her sifting through thrifted items that only she could […]

7. Napoleon Dynamite and Coraline are my all- time favorite movies. My personality is a bizarre blend of both of them.

8. I enjoy baking pastries [but] I rarely get around to it.

9. My favorite book is East of Eden by John Steinbeck.

10. My house has been my biggest splurge. I splurged a lot on renovating and decorating, but it brings me a lot of joy.

11. My alternate profession would be a therapist, stylist, barista or interior designer.

12. “Band on the Run” by Paul McCartney and Wings brings back the best memories. It reminds me of driving in the car with my dad when I was a child.

13. To decompress after a long day, I listen to music, shop online and eat popcorn in bed.

14. I was a competitive cheerleader for many years, which is shocking to people because [I’ve been told] I don’t have “cheerleader energy.”

15. Attending my first Met Gala was the proudest moment of my career. Despite being very overwhelmed, I was proud of myself for remaining calm and collected the entire time.

16. My grandfather is an electrician, and he gave me a summer job organizing his spare electrical parts in his garage. I quit after two weeks.

Related: Stars’ Funniest First Jobs See what your favorite celebs did before hitting it big in Hollywood

17. A lot of people think I look like Timothée Chalamet. I can’t tell if I agree.

18. On Sunday afternoons, you’d find me at my favorite hot Pilates class. So L.A. of me!

19. On Saturday nights, you’d find me out for dinner and [having] drinks with friends, maybe a little bar or party after.

20. There’s a lot of content of me online being loud and outgoing when I was a teenager, but I’m much calmer these days, especially when I’m meeting someone new.

21. My favorite place to vacation is France. I love Paris, I love the South of France, I love it all.

22. My go-to cocktail is always a tequila soda with lime juice or a glass of orange wine.

Related: Stars Who Have Mastered Quiet Luxury: Taylor Swift, Zendaya, More When it comes to the latest fad, quiet luxury, Hollywood’s A-listers are the best to draw inspiration from. The trend, which dominated headlines in 2023, can be described as a wardrobe of understated — but luxurious — clothing that is neutral, easy-going and timeless. The aesthetic is not flashy and doesn’t feature the appearance of […]

23. I collect vintage clothing and accessories and various other antiques. I try to keep my collection under control to ensure everything gets proper attention and appreciation.

24. Any type of burrito is my ideal comfort food.

25. I’ve binge-watched How To with John Wilson, The Office, YOLO and F*ck, That’s Delicious multiple times.