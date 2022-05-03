Social media takeover! Many TikTok and YouTube stars, including the likes of Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae, were among the select few who received coveted invites to the 2022 Met Gala.

The Monday, May 2, benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art aimed to celebrate the best of fashion throughout American history with its “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. A dress code was described as “gilded glamour.”

Chamberlain, 20, made her second Met Gala appearance on Monday, stepping out in a white two-piece Louis Vuitton dress, small diamond tiara and matching choker. The beauty YouTuber also debuted her new platinum locks before hitting the red carpet.

“I’m not freaked out,” Chamberlain told E! News on the Met steps. “It’s actually fun this year! [Being here, I’m surrounded by] a warm community, it’s not all [stiff and] it’s really welcoming and sweet.”

The Chamberlain Coffee founder told the outlet that she decided to switch up her signature hairstyle to better fit her ensemble. She gushed, “I love being blonde.”

The California native previously attended last year’s annual fundraiser in September 2021 as a host for Vogue’s official livestream, wearing a glittery Louis Vuitton gown.

“It is like my dream dress and I couldn’t have dreamed a better dress,” she told Access on the carpet at the time. “With moments like this, you want to go all in [and] the bigger the better. I normally don’t dress up and I don’t normally wear things like this, and this wouldn’t have been something I normally would have chosen but after so long of not being able to express myself in that way, I just wanted to go in!”

The He’s All That star, 21, also attended Monday’s iconic fashion event for the second time. Rae donned a silver, sequined halter dress and completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

The Louisiana native made her Met debut last September, wearing a standout red ensemble.

“The dress that I ended up going with is a 2003 vintage Tom Ford for Gucci dress,” Rae explained in a YouTube video of her experience. “It’s red, it’s beautiful, it’s classic and I’m very excited for everyone to see it and hopefully everyone loves it because I love it so much. I’m here [and] I’m having an amazing time so far and, I just hope you guys enjoy watching.”

The Item Beauty entrepreneur noted in her recap footage that she purchased the gown so she can keep it “forever and ever.”

Scroll below to see social media stars’ best Met looks: