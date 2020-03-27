Being in quarantine has given Us more time to embrace our creative sides and to try out new hobbies. Luckily, Akola, a jewelry brand, worn by Amal Clooney, Julianne Hough, Sophia Bush and Connie Britton, just launched a chic bead kit, so that you can add another activity to your schedule and make bracelets and necklaces like your favorite celebs in the comfort of your home.

Creating something beautiful always brings a certain element of pride, but with Akola’s colorful and bright beads, the process is even more special due to how they are designed.

“Each piece of Akola jewelry is handcrafted by nearly 200 women in Eastern Africa,” Akola founder Brittany Underwood tells Stylish.

“The ethically made, hand prepared, high quality and local materials used are inspired by the lush Ugandan surroundings, where each collection comes to life,” she adds.

But, don’t be confused, Underwood says that just because Akola’s jewelry is made by hand doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the luxury department.

“Our jewelry has a premium feel and obvious attention to detail. … We have a core collection of must-have classic pieces that includes our Anakole horn hoops, stretch bracelets, chain necklaces and bangle stacks. We also create trend pieces each season that reflect the best of the runway — from floral earrings, to layered statement necklaces and bracelet cuffs,” she explains.

So how can we make our own gorgeous designs at home? “Start on a clean space and pour the beads into a pretty bowl,” Underwood says.

“Next, take out the stretch wire and start beading and add a knot when the bracket is finished,” the designer continues.

Her top tips for adults who are beading: “I recommend pairing our Akola karatasi beads with other loose gemstones to create fun stretch brackets.”

But if you’re making pieces as a family, the founder suggests following a different protocol. “With kids, I sit back and watch as they create their own designs, which always include a lot of tassels,” she dishes.



“It’s a great family activity and opportunity to talk about giving back. … When you take the time to make our bracelets with someone you love, you are spreading the joy and wonder that comes from the giving of yourself for the sake of another,” Underwood shares.

Shop 30% off select items and an additional 20% off on Akola’s website until Saturday, April 4, with the code SPRING20.