Zendaya radiated on the Prelude to the Olympics red carpet on Thursday, July 25.

The Challengers star, 27, stepped out at the Fondation Louis Vuitton for the pre-Olympics bash in a custom, black sequined Louis Vuitton gown, holding one of the brand’s miniature handbags. Zendaya wore her blonde hair down and slicked back.

The entire look was styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, who joined her on Thursday in a long, white blouse and coordinating black trousers.

Roach, 46, dressed Zendaya for many years before stepping back as a stylist in 2023.

“I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion,” Roach explained to Vogue last year. “I love fashion. I love the business, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: being in service and at [the] service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.”

Despite moving on from styling, Roach has maintained his close working relationship with Zendaya. They recently attended the 2024 Met Gala in May, which she cochaired, together.

“We made a pinky promise together when I met her when she was 13 that we would, I would do everything to support and to help her grow,” Roach told Entertainment Tonight in May. “As she grew she would take me with her and that’s exactly what she did. She kept her promise and I kept my promise to her, and we grew together.”

Weeks later, Roach went on “The Cutting Room Floor” podcast and discussed styling Zendaya. He notably claimed that Saint Laurent, Chanel, Valentino and Gucci all refused to dress the actress when she was younger.

“They would all say, ‘No. Try again next year. She’s not on our calendar,’ and I still have the receipts,” Roach alleged. “The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract.”

Zendaya signed a contract with Valentino in 2021 before wearing a spiderweb-inspired dress by the label to the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Two years later in 2023, she was named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.