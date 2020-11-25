It’s that time of year again! The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have already began — and oh boy, did we find some good ones!

Since most of Us will be spending the majority of the holiday season indoors instead of out at parties this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we pulled some brands packed with chic and cozy clothes. After all, just because you’re self quarantining, doesn’t mean you should sacrifice your sense of style! From discounted silk pajamas to an affordable cream cardigan that will make you feel like you’re in a Nancy Meyers movie, there’s a variety of great loungewear for anyone.

If you’re one who takes note of celeb style, we found a fabulous hand-crafted Italian fashion company that has a mommy & me cape set that’s equal parts stylish and adorable. With celebrity parents like Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland twinning with their kids, this trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

There are even some finds that A-listers themselves have worn, such as the Merci Maman’s Duchess Necklace, which Kate Middleton has been spotted in a handful of times.

And not all of the deals are even discounts deals! One DIY candle-making company teamed up with a charity for their Black Friday / Cyber Monday. For every Siblings candle kit bought, the eco-friendly company is donating one tree to One Tree Planted. What better way to celebrate the holiday season than by giving back?

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for gifts, there’s no shortage of great deals. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite beauty and fashion sales as well as our go-to picks.

