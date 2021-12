Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard

The Bachelor alums attended the Endless Summer dinner to celebrate the launch of the Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze and the brand’s new collection at Eveleigh in L.A. on May 16, 2019, in the same $168 animal-print Endless Summer Harper Slip Dress. Schulman accessorized with a waist-defining belt, black blazer and booties, while Lombard opted for a leather bomber jacket and white kicks.