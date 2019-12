Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid

Serving up super sexy swimwear, the two brunette stunners rocked the same orange print monokini in separate steamy Instagram posts. On November 14, 2019, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of pictures wearing the one-piece with gold body jewelry, while the younger Hadid sister donned the look to promote her tangerine Chrome Hearts sunglasses on December 8, 2019.