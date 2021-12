Tracee Ellis Ross and Karla Welch

It’s all love here — Tracee Ellis Ross showed up in the exact same red Valentino tracksuit as her stylist Karla Welch as a show of support on Jan. 11, 2018, writing on social media “congratulations @karlawelchstylist on being named the Choice Stylist of 2018 by @marieclairemag

#imagemakers #twinning #winning.”