Zendaya and Storm Reid

On October 5, 2019, Reid attended the Tyler Perry Studios opening in Atlanta wearing a black and white print suit that was previously spotted on her Euphoria costar Zendaya in March of the same year. The retro-chic number is an ensemble from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collaboration. To add a fashion-forward twist, the Wrinkle in Time actress wore the jacket over her shoulders.