Hilary Duff

The pregnant star showed off freshly dyed hair via Instagram on February 19, assuring fans that her blue ‘do is not a hint at the sex of her baby with Matthew Koma.

“I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy… my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something! We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment- but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish,” she wrote, adding a tongue-out emoji.

Getting her hair to its new mermaid-esque hue was no easy feat. Duff revealed on Instagram, “It took all damn day!” The actress gave credit to stylist Nikki Lee, who nailed the look with help from Joico Hair Color products.

“Hilary is no stranger to a fun hair color. She colored her own hair teal during lockdown. This mix of blues just hit different on her though!” Lee told Us. “We’re obsessed with this look! She is goals in many ways, but to be pregnant and rock this color with so much confidence is everything!”