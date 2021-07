Paulina Porizkova

Goodbye gray! The model covered up her gray hair with a bright blonde in July 2021.

“A brief stopover in NYC for a fun job — which, yes, required me to go this sunny blonde. Sunny blonde AND hair extensions. I keep thinking I look very Scandinavia here,” Porizkova captioned her Instagram post. “Back to my (not-actual) roots! 😁But I sort of like it. What do you think?”