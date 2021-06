Rumer Willis

Iconic inspo! The actress dyed her locks a fiery red in June 2021, taking to Instagram to show off her new hue. “Was going for a mix of the Owens sisters from the marvelous mind of my favorite writer @ahoffmanwriter. With a hint of Susan Sarandon in Witches of Eastwick and Thelma and Louise. Oops forgot to add a little Julia Roberts in presto woman,” she captioned her post.