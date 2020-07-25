Red Carpet

The Marvelous Max Mara: Stars Love This Italian Brand’s Sleek and Sophisticated Silhouettes

By
Celebs Wearing Max Mara - Issa Rae
 Courtesy of Max Mara
13
1 / 13
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Issa Rae

In a cashmere coat, top and silk pants on Jan. 25.

Back to top