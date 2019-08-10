Red Carpet Mad for Moschino! Celebs Can’t Get Enough of Jeremy Scott’s Show-stopping Designs on the Red Carpet By Rachel LeWinter August 10, 2019 John Shearer/Getty Images 11 12 / 11 Sarah Paulson In a duchess satin bow-tie design on May 6. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News