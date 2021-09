The Collection

The Selling Sunset star said that her favorite part about working with Ciaté was collaborating on formulas. “I would sit in my room for a week at a time just playing wiht different colors and formulas and seeing what would work and what woudn’t work,” she told Us. “I would test it on my friends. Obvioulsy everyone’s tanner than I am, so I would pass it on all my other friends who had different skin tones.”