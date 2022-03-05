Trisha Yearwood

Yearwood, a Georgia native, kicked off her country music career in 1991 with her first-ever single, “She’s in Love With the Boy.” She released her self-titled debut album later that year. The three-time Grammy winner has had four hits peak at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, including “Inside Out.” She has also worked on music with her husband, country crooner Garth Brooks, on songs like “What Gave Me Away” and “In Another’s Eyes.” Outside of music, Yearbook has written a cookbook and is the star of her own cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.