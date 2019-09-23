Emmys From Diamonds to Rubies, See Celebrities’ Best Bling at the 2019 Emmys By Emily Rekstis September 23, 2019 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 10 11 / 10 Catherine Zeta-Jones The Chicago stunner wore long ruby earrings from Lorraine Schwartz to match her bold gown. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News