Stepping out solo! William H. Macy walked his first major red carpet since the college admissions scandal without his wife, Felicity Huffman, posing at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19.

The actor, 71, sported a black suit ahead of the awards show. The Florida native is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Frank Gallagher on Shameless.

The event comes two years after news broke that Huffman, 58, was involved in the college admissions scandal. In March 2019, the Desperate Housewives alum, who shares Sophia, 21, and Georgia, 19, with Macy, was accused of paying $15,000 to alter her eldest daughter’s SAT scores. According to court documents, the Oscar nominee arranged to follow the same scheme for Sophia’s younger sister but did not go through with the decision.

Six months later, the actress pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was sentenced to 14 days in prison. Huffman’s sentence also included a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” the Transamerica star said in a September 2019 statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

By October of the following year, the New York native was off supervised release and had completed her sentence.

Macy’s Shameless costar Steve Howey exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019that the Fargo alum “never” brought his familial struggles to work.

“He’s managed it very well,” the Texas native, 44, explained at the time. “It’s very impressive how sane he is in a pretty insane time. We’ve had his back, we give him support and he knows it. But the other side of that support is not to [say], you know, ‘Woe is you’ and ‘Oh my God, you’re going through that.’ We still bust his balls, and it keeps the levity.”

Keep scrolling to see Macy attending the Emmy Awards sans Huffman on Sunday night.