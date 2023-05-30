An effortless slay! Gisele Bündchen was spotted paddleboarding in a tiny black bikini.

The 42-year-old supermodel was photographed enjoying the water sport in Miami on Sunday, May 28. She looked as fit as ever in the string swimsuit, which she paired with a straw hat and dark sunglasses. Her blonde tresses cascaded down her shoulders and appeared to be wet from the water.

For the outing, Bündchen was accompanied by Joaquim Valente, whom she has been seen with a number of times following her split from ex-husband Tom Brady. Valente played it cool in green swimming trunks and a brown baseball cap.

The pair were seen together for the first time in November 2022, one month after Bündchen and Brady, 45, announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. At the time, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and the fitness instructor enjoyed a meal in Costa Rica with her two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — whom she shares with the NFL player. (Brady is also father of son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.) Days later, the duo once again dined with Bündchen’s kids. Valente’s brother, Jordan, also joined them.

After Bündchen and Valente’s inaugural outing made headlines, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the runway star and the Valente Brothers cofounder “have known each other for two years.” The duo previously worked together in 2021 for a photo shoot for Dust Magazine.

In January, Bündchen and Valente were snapped on a run together per images published by the Daily Mail. Bündchen sported a green workout top and black shorts while Valente opted for a gray T-shirt as the pair jogged alongside one another.

Sunday’s sighting wasn’t the first time in recent months that Bündchen blessed Us with major style inspiration.

Earlier this month, the Brazil native looked fierce in feathers at the 2023 Met Gala. For the May 1 event, which honored the life and career of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Bündchen rocked a figure-hugging white gown by Chanel — which debuted in 2007 and was completed with an extravagant feathered cape.

The textured piece billowed behind her, making it look as though she was gliding on the red carpet. For glam, Bündchen wore her blonde locks in loose waves. She accessorized with a metallic clutch and dangling earrings.

The catwalk pro’s appearance at the soirée marked her first since 2019. That year, she attended the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed event with then-husband Brady. Bündchen was a whimsical sight in a pleated gown that was made custom for her by Dior.

Keep scrolling to see Bündchen paddleboarding in Miami: