Complexion

To create an almost contour-like effect, she mixed two lighter shades of the Luminous Silk Foundation in 10 and 11.5 and applied it to the tops of his cheekbones, the bridge of his nose and the center of his chin and forehead. Then she took two slightly darker shades (13 and 13.5) to sculpt his jawline, blending it all together with a sponge for a natural finish. To set it all she swept on the Luminous Silk Compact Foundation in all over.