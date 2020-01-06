Lucy Boynton’s Blingy Eyes

The beauty chameleon’s steady makeup artist, Jo Baker, created a “modern take on old Hollywood; a true Hollywood fantasy,” via a two-tone jeweled eye. Under the silver gems, she created a wash of metallic taupe using Chanel Ombre Premiere Laque in Desert Wind. But her eyes weren’t the only interesting beauty moment; for Boynton’s dark nails, manicurist Mel Shangaris topped Chanel Le Vernis in Pure Black with frosted shimmer using a dusting of eyeshadow: Chanel Ombre Premiere Top Coat in Penombre.