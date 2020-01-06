Priyanka Chopra’s Old Hollywood Waves

Glam goddess! The star’s stylist Christian Wood ran Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse through locks before blow-drying with a classic round brush by ghd. To form the wave, he spritzed 1-inch sections of hair with Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hairspray, then curled ends using the ghd curve soft curl iron. After leaving hair to dry for 5 minutes, he ran the ghd oval dressing brush through strands to create “soft, glossy old Hollywood waves.”