Calling all procrastinators! If you’ve waited until the very last minute to scoop up your holiday gifts, we have a list of the perfect beauty and fashion gifts so good, your friends and family won’t know you bought ’em on Christmas Eve.

First of all, a quick trip to your local mall doesn’t have to be as exhausting as it sounds. Go in with a plan and stick to stores that offer holiday-ready gifts, like Sephora, Nordstrom and Target.

And not that we really even need to mention it, you can always rely on Bath & Body Works for a set of skincare essentials. Just put a bow on the pre-packaged kit and voilà, you’re prepared for the holiday party.

If you plan on putting your Amazon Prime account to good use, let Us help you narrow down your options. You can score the Sunday Riley Acid Appeal Vol. 2, which includes five must-haves to achieve vibrant, glowing skin.

There are even some websites that prepare for procrastination with expedited shipping. Space NK, for example, has the option of “Next Day Shipping,” in case you love a little risk. The luxury beauty retailer offers a fabulous set of “Holiday Heroes,” featuring a curated selection of its best-selling products.

Keep scrolling to check out these options and more to complete your last-minute holiday shopping. And if you’re looking for even more inspiration, browse our luxury gift ideas, fashion-forward finds for men and the best stocking stuffers out there.