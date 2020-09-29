Duchess Kate Makes Camp Attire Chic While Visiting a U.K. Scout Group

Woodsy chic! Duchess Kate may know how to turn heads in a standout gown, but honestly, we cannot get enough of her laid-back

camping aesthetic.

On Tuesday, September 29, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a Cub and Beaver Scouts group in Northolt, London, appearing casually

stylish.

For the outing, she rocked an outdoorsy ensemble complete with a blue button-up, a dark brown Really Wild vest and skinny jeans from Massimo. She accessorized with a braided belt and the scout’s blue, white and red striped scarf. She topped the whole thing off with a repeat favorite: her By Chloe combat boots. She was first spotted in these lace-up kicks back in 2019, also when visiting the scouts.

It was announced on Tuesday that Middleton, along with The Duke of Kent, has become Joint President of the U.K. Scouts.

The royal has always loved to play around with fashion and different looks, making headlines no matter what she wears. For instance, just a couple of weeks ago Us Weekly learned that the mesh dress she wore back in 2002 to catch the attention of Prince William, was originally supposed to be worn as a skirt!

“It was meant to be a skirt actually,” fashion expert and auctioneer Kerry Taylor told Us in the September 16 episode of Royally Us. “And she kind of yanked it up and wore it as a dress. You know, she had a great figure, so yeah, she definitely caught Prince William’s eye that night of the rest is history.”

It’s clear that the mom of three still has that same fashion-forward attitude. Maybe just a little less scandalous.

Keep scrolling to see all the duchess’ super cool look from all angles.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)