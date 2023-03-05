A night to remember. The stars at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards left quite an impression with their red carpet fashion.

The event, which took place on Saturday, March 4, honored fan favorite shows such as Stranger Things, High School Musical: The Musical, Wednesday and more. Movies that received a nomination nod as well included Black Adam, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Hocus Pocus 2.

As the awards show kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, cohost Charli D’Amelio made a stunning appearance on the red carpet. The TikTok star, 18, was all smiles as boyfriend Landon Barker showed his support for her big night.

While preparing to host alongside former NFL player Nate Burleson, D’Amelio gushed about having Barker, 19, by her side.

“There’s definitely a lot of talk. I show him everything that I’m working on at the end of the day. ‘Look what I did,’ so he’s super excited and super supportive,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 2. “He does the same thing. ‘Look what I’m wearing for the show.'”

The Internet personality admitted she was “a little nervous” to take on the gig.

“I’ve been a fan of the show for many, many years and I got the chance to come these past two years and win, accept awards,” D’Amelio continued. “Then when they said, ‘Would you like to cohost?’ I was like, ‘You’re so funny. Like, that’s a cute joke,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, no we mean it.’ And I was just so excited.”

Burleson, 41, for his part, considered the opportunity a dream come true. “I’m an ’80s baby, raised in the ’90s, influenced by the 2000s, so that means I’ve seen every era of Nickelodeon — from the old school shows like You Can’t Do That on Television, Double Dare, all the animated series,” the athlete explained in the joint interview. “When they called me, there was zero hesitation so this is an absolute blessing.”

He continued: “I love sitting at the desk giving people what they need on a daily basis, give you the morning news, but we also need this. You know, just a night of fun chaos. We got some wild stuff happening, some big-time surprises. It’s going down.”

Burleson noted that celebrities should expect to be hit with the show’s signature slime during the event.

“We have this very unique way of testing how much slime we can create. I can’t tell you any more than that, but it’s going to be fun,” he teased. “Some of the biggest celebrities are going to come out and help us and then there’s some really really big names that are showing up this year.”

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: