Instagram boyfriend! Kim Kardashian is calling Pete Davidson the “best” photographer after the comedian took a series of sexy photos of the reality star during their romantic getaway.

“Stranded,” Kardashian, 41, captioned a carousel of images of herself and Davidson, 28, via Instagram on Friday, June 17.

In the first shot, the Saturday Night Live star poked his tongue out as the Skims founder posed on a paddle board, wearing a shiny silver bikini top and biker shorts by Body Glove. Davidson looked cool in Prada sunglasses. In the next shot, the beauty mogul was seen solo, focusing on the water sports activity. Kardashian then ditched the shorts to show off her coordinating bikini bottoms as she posed next to her beau in the clear blue water. The post also included a sultry video of Kim seated on the board and a clip of the gorgeous island view.

Kardashian went on to post more content from their baecation via her Instagram Story. In one video, Davidson served as the cameraman for his girlfriend as she posed against a tree. In the next clip, she splashed water as the King of Staten Island star laughed at her. “I can’t tell if he’s making fun of me?!?!” she wrote over the video. “Oh, he’s making fun of me,” Kardashian captioned the following video as Davidson continued laughing.

In a different clip, Kardashian declared, “He turned out to be the best photog and we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying!” She also shared footage of Davidson filming them while riding bikes.

The videos and photos come after the Selfish author shared a different series of vacation snaps via Instagram on Monday, June 13. “Beach for 2,” she wrote alongside the slideshow, which included a shot of the couple packing on PDA with their toes in the sand. Kardashian did not specify where the twosome were enjoying their fun in the sun.

The California native and actor were first linked in October 2021 following Kardashian’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. After a series of dates on both the East and West Coasts, the duo confirmed their relationship status while holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

The lovebirds’ romantic getaway comes after the couple made an NSFW joke during the season 1 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 17. After the credits, Davidson made a tiny cameo, sort of. “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” Kardashian said in the confessional chair.

Davidson chimed in from off-camera, asking, “More than me?” The businesswoman smiled. “Not more than you,” she said. “But she’s probably seen it.”