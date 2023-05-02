Their first time! Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith made a statement during their Met Gala debut on Monday, May 1.

Brosnan, 69, wore a simple black tuxedo while Smith, 59, opted for a sleek black gown with a glittery see-through cape. The Final Score star flashed a smile as he posed by his wife’s side in their marching ensembles in honor of this year’s theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The New York outing marks the first time Brosnan and Smith were in attendance at fashion’s biggest night. The couple previously offered glimpses into their low-key romance with several red carpet appearances throughout their decades-long marriage.

Before exchanging vows with Smith, the Golden Globe nominee was married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death in 1991. Over the course of his first marriage, the actor and Harris welcomed son Sean, 39. The Mamma Mia! star also adopted Harris’ daughter Charlotte and son Chris, 50, from a previous marriage after their father passed. (Charlotte passed away in 2013 at age 41 following a battle with ovarian cancer.)

Brosnan found love again after meeting Smith during a trip to Mexico in 1994. After nearly seven years of dating, the pair exchanged vows in 2001. They also expanded their family with sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star later opened up about how he was able to move on following Harris’ passing. “I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day,” he told Closer in January 2018. “When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without.”

Brosnan recalled his search for The One before he crossed paths with Smith. “You have to trust and follow your heart. And try to meet the best people in life,” he added at the time. “I’ve been a married man most of my life — that’s the way I like it. I’m one of those guys who believes you need a strong woman in your life.”

Ahead of the duo’s date night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Ireland native revealed his subtle attempt to honor Smith while filming projects such as Black Adam.

“This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], ‘Time flies on love’s wings,'” Brosnan shared with Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate.”

Smith, for her part, gushed over her husband’s sweet tribute, saying, “I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm.”

Scroll on for photos of Brosnan and Smith’s Met Gala debut: