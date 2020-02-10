Oscars Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina By Rose Walano February 10, 2020 Actors Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams arrive to the 78th Annual Academy Awards on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 33 18 / 33 Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams In 2006. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News