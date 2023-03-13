Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

The 3-Minute Eye-Brightening Trick Makeup Pro Nick Barose Used to Prep Lauren Ridloff for the 2023 Oscars

By
Feature Lauren Ridloff 2023 Oscars
 Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
7
SkyWellness_SleepGummiesPOY23_DigitalAds_v021623_300x490

Eye do! Eternals actress Lauren Ridloff attended her very first Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, and she made a stunning entrance thanks to some high-tech prep steps. Her makeup artist, Nick Barose, exclusively shared the behind-the-scenes details with Us!

Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Read article

The makeup maestro and the 44-year-old star got ready for Hollywood’s biggest night at a hotel in Beverly Hills. “For Lauren’s first Oscars we wanted the look to be glamorous, effortless, playful and not too, too serious,” he reveals. So, they put a “‘70s Hollywood twist” on a classic red carpet look, going for an end result that wouldn’t “be too precious.”

Slicked Back and Sexy! Vanessa Hudgens Slays a Twisted Updo at the 2023 Oscars: Watch

Read article

Their ultimate inspiration? “Think Diana Ross, with the sparkly gown, sleek black hair and fresh red lips,” says the pro.

Exactly How Kate Hudson Got Her Oscars 2023 Bombshell Waves

Read article

With the look mapped out, it was time to glam! First up: Complexion perfection. “I started by prepping her skin with La Mer Moisturizing Cream, The Lip Balm and Eye Concentrate,” Barose tells Us.

The Best Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2023 Oscars

Read article

Once the skin felt smooth and plump, the pro brought in the big guns. He used a high-tech tool to brighten the Walking Dead alum’s eyes. “We spent three minutes using the CurrentBody LED Eye Perfector,” he dishes. The red light LED mask “helps boost and plump the under eye area so that concealer goes on smoother.” The advanced tool goes beyond topical products and is perfect for big nights out, he says, and something he relies on when prepping “for big photo opps.”

INLINE Lauren Ridloff 2023 Oscars
Courtesy of Nick Barose

 

Indeed, the DIY anti-aging device contains 80 professional-strength LED bulbs that trigger collagen over time but target puffiness, dark circles and plump up fine lines for immediate gratification.

Marvel-ous Makeup! Lauren Ridloff’s Glam for ‘Eternals’ Press Tour Was a Tribute to Timeless Beauty

Read article

As for the stained glass-effect makeup on the Marvel beauty, Barose shares that “skin is more matte now, but the new matte is fresh without looking flat.” He used. Tom Ford’s Traceless Soft Matte Primer before blending on Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation in Golden Almond. On eyes, he brushed shades from the Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Lost Cherry to just above the crease. A pop of Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Blush in Cherry Blaze was dusted on the apples of her cheeks, blending up towards temples.

Makeup Artist Nick Barose Tells Us How to Wear Glitter Like a Grownup for NYE — Listen!

Read article

But it was the popsicle-red pout that made the whole look appear low-key cool. “Fresh red lips that aren’t too bright but with berry tones,” perfectly played off the over-the-top Elie Saab sequins gown. Barose used Tom Ford Lip Color in 80 Impassioned, pressing color into the center of lips.

Oscars 2023: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Read article

Scroll through to watch the dynamic duo in action as they get ready!

 

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!