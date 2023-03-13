Eye do! Eternals actress Lauren Ridloff attended her very first Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, and she made a stunning entrance thanks to some high-tech prep steps. Her makeup artist, Nick Barose, exclusively shared the behind-the-scenes details with Us!

The makeup maestro and the 44-year-old star got ready for Hollywood’s biggest night at a hotel in Beverly Hills. “For Lauren’s first Oscars we wanted the look to be glamorous, effortless, playful and not too, too serious,” he reveals. So, they put a “‘70s Hollywood twist” on a classic red carpet look, going for an end result that wouldn’t “be too precious.”

Their ultimate inspiration? “Think Diana Ross, with the sparkly gown, sleek black hair and fresh red lips,” says the pro.

With the look mapped out, it was time to glam! First up: Complexion perfection. “I started by prepping her skin with La Mer Moisturizing Cream, The Lip Balm and Eye Concentrate,” Barose tells Us.

Once the skin felt smooth and plump, the pro brought in the big guns. He used a high-tech tool to brighten the Walking Dead alum’s eyes. “We spent three minutes using the CurrentBody LED Eye Perfector,” he dishes. The red light LED mask “helps boost and plump the under eye area so that concealer goes on smoother.” The advanced tool goes beyond topical products and is perfect for big nights out, he says, and something he relies on when prepping “for big photo opps.”

Indeed, the DIY anti-aging device contains 80 professional-strength LED bulbs that trigger collagen over time but target puffiness, dark circles and plump up fine lines for immediate gratification.

As for the stained glass-effect makeup on the Marvel beauty, Barose shares that “skin is more matte now, but the new matte is fresh without looking flat.” He used. Tom Ford’s Traceless Soft Matte Primer before blending on Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation in Golden Almond. On eyes, he brushed shades from the Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Lost Cherry to just above the crease. A pop of Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Blush in Cherry Blaze was dusted on the apples of her cheeks, blending up towards temples.

But it was the popsicle-red pout that made the whole look appear low-key cool. “Fresh red lips that aren’t too bright but with berry tones,” perfectly played off the over-the-top Elie Saab sequins gown. Barose used Tom Ford Lip Color in 80 Impassioned, pressing color into the center of lips.

