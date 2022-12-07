Animal instinct! Shania Twain paid homage to one of her most iconic outfits while walking the 2022 People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

The 57-year-old songstress stepped out on Tuesday, December 6, wearing a custom Rodarte gown that featured nods to some of her biggest career moments.

Fans were quick to notice that the leopard-printed dress resembled Twain’s 1997 look from her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

While the animal print bra top and black, sheer bodice was completely new for the event, Twain chose to top off the ensemble with the actual hoodie she wore in the video.

“Who do you think you are, Brad Pitt?” the country musician teased while speaking with E! News on Tuesday, referencing one of the song’s most memorable lines.

The Canadian singer, who is being honored with The Music Icon Award during the show, finished her red carpet glam with bubble gum pink hair and a diamond ring accessory.

“I’m honored to be here and to be recognized. It’s just lovely. It’s exciting to be getting on this stage and kicking butt out there,” Twain said on the red carpet.

She teased her in-show performance — which will be the first time she’s taken the PCAs stage since 2005 — saying, “It is a collection of classics with one of the new songs that I’ve released. It’s a real kickass medley. Rocking and fun and glamourous.”

Twain concluded by sharing a message with her fans, telling anyone in need of advice to “walk your own path. Never be intimidated. Stay strong through intimidation. Push forward.”

Hours prior to walking the red carpet, the “You’re Still the One” singer announced that due to demand she was adding more dates to her upcoming Queen of Me Tour.

“I’ll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma’s going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I’m playing even more shows!!” she wrote via Twitter on Tuesday. “Tickets on sale 12/16, 10am local time.”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” songstress previously revealed how excited she was to be named the 2022 PCAs Music Icon Award winner ahead of her big tour, which kicks off in April.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon,” Twain said in a press release in October. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going.”

Twain added: “I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

Scroll down to see Twain’s show-stopping PCAs look: