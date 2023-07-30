We stan a Pop-Tarts-obsessed brand. Too Faced’s toaster pastry-inspired eyeshadow palettes instantly bring Us back to our childhood breakfasts — with a grown-up twist.

While there’s pretty much no flavor Pop-Tarts hasn’t tried in recent years — we’re talking everything from Hot Fudge Sundae to Banana Bread — Too Faced opted to stick with the classics for their makeup products.

The palettes come in two different flavors: Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted Strawberry. Each package features an array of shadows inspired by its respective Pop-Tart flavor — Brown Sugar Cinnamon is all about the warm, clay-colored hues, while Frosted Strawberry goes in on the pinks and reds. Not to mention the packaging of the palettes, which feature scrumptious-looking Pop-Tarts feature the respective flavor’s name written to appear like filling.

Keep scrolling for Too Faced’s Pop-Tarts palettes and more celebrity-approved products that stars are buzzing about this week: