Duchess Kate is no stranger to rewearing dresses, coats and shoes from events past — and now it looks like Prince William is getting in on the upcycling action!

For the Earthshot Prize, a new annual event that promotes environmental change and innovation, the Cambridges both decided to dig deep into their closets for their evening attire.

The 39-year-old Hold Still author looked absolutely stunning in a lilac gown from Alexander McQueen. She first donned the dress in 2011 to the BAFTA gala in Los Angeles. With cap sleeves and flowing skirt, it’s no surprise that the gown was a fan favorite.

The duchess did however make a few style swaps for the evening’s ceremony. Instead of pairing her gown with the the white belt she wore 10 years ago, she donned a glitzy gold accessory. She also decided to emphasize simplicity with her latest look. Kate chose to forgo a handbag and a bracelet. The royal did, however, wear a pair of stunning drop earrings.

In the glam department, Duchess Kate styled her hair in a deep side part with bouncy, beautiful waves. Her makeup was kept to a minimum, but she did rock a peachy pink lip and a subtly smoky eye.

Prince William, 39, for his part, appears to have reworn the green velvet blazer by Reiss that he seemingly first wore to the 2019 Centrepoint Gala. Instead of pairing the look with a white button down though, he donned a sleek black turtleneck.

Royal style watchers were certainly pleased with the couple’s fabulous fashion. After the royal’s official Instagram account shared a picture of their ensembles, the comments section blew up.

“Prince William, this lewk is fire,” a user commented. “For the first time, I think Prince William stole the fashion spotlight! That jacket is amazing” another added. Someone else chimed in: “Loving the green velvet jacket! And Kate you look as beautiful as ever!!!!”

The royals weren’t the only stars to take the environment into account with their wardrobe before hitting the green carpet. Emma Watson, who presented an award at the event, took a page out of the same playbook.

The Harry Potter alum worked with designer Harris Reed to create a custom creation that featured a tulle and lace gown overtop a pair of black flared pants. But get this: the design was created using old wedding dresses that had already been donated to Oxfam.

To see the fabulous (and upcycled!) fashion from the first-ever Earthshot Prize ceremony, keep scrolling!