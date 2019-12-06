There are a lot of stylish royals in the worlds — Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima and the list goes on! But one of the most underrated of these has to be Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece.

Daughter of the Crown Prince of Greece, Pavlos, and his wife Marie-Chantal Miller, the 23-year-old made her name known as a model and a socialite. Spending some time in the states, the royal also attended the Parsons School of Design to study photography. So it’s no surprise that when it comes to fashion, she knows what’s what.

Since 2015, she’s been spotted at lots of different A-list events, including major fashion shows and charity galas. No matter the occasion, though, she always knows what to wear and how to wear it.

For the Michael Kors Spring-Summer 2016 show, she rocked a pair of Adidas sneakers with an A-line mididress for a casual, preppy take on front row style. Not to mention, this was long before it became a go-to outfit for just about everyone. In 2016, she added her own cool-girl twist to a little black dress, donning a metallic print frock with chunky black booties for the Foundation Fighting Blindness World Gala.

As she’s gotten older, she’s kept that same ease about herself while experimenting with some bolder looks. For the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London during the summer of 2018, she turned heads in a little pastel feathered number that looked absolutely flawless. Also a fan of florals, she’s shown Us how to add a slightly edgy appeal, accessorizing with retro white leather boots or combat ones.

To see all of Princess Maria-Olympia most fashionable moments, keep scrolling.