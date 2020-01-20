Ranked: Our Top 5 Favorite Fashion Looks From the SAG Awards 2020

“For tonight’s look, we wanted to do something graphic with black-and-white with the eyes to play up her custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière,” Barose exclusively told Us. “The custom gown with metallic flowers and off the shoulder neckline lent itself to a makeup look that feels ladylike, but with a bit of funk.”

“On eyes, I paired Lancome Artliner in Black vinyl with DramaLiqui pencil in Lame and flirty Lashify lashes.” For the star’s subtle berry lips, Barose used LAbsolu Rouge in Jezebel, which he describes as the duo’s “favorite go-to pop of color.”

The actress’s strapless gown was also a major topic of conversation, one reason being that it took nearly 1,500 hours to make. The dress’s intricate embroidery needed 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads to bring the delicate floral design to life. Fashion stylist Micaela Erlanger shared an up-close photo of the dress on her Instagram Story. Followers were able to see how elaborate the design is.