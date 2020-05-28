Celebrity Style See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak By Alexis Camarena 6 hours ago Courtesy of Molly Sims/Instagram 242 3 / 242 Molly Sims In a black Spanx bodysuit with mesh accents, she slayed another at-home workout on Wednesday, May 27. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News