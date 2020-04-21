Halle Berry

No Sunday scaries here! The Monster’s Ball star shared a selfie on her Instagram feed on April 19, 2020, showing off the homemade skincare mask she indulged in. “Today, I’m sharing one of my favorite at-home face mask recipes, using ingredients a lot of you will already have in the kitchen,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This potion brightens, tightens, reduces fine lines and enhances that natural glow ✨ and it’s super easy!” The ingredients included green tea, turmeric powder, lemon juice and plain yogurt.