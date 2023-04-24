Ready, set, slay! The biggest names in Hollywood dressed to impress at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 23.

The red carpet soirée was hosted by Law Roach, who turned heads in an all-black ensemble. The 44-year-old celebrity stylist — who announced his shocking retirement in March — was a fierce sight in an oversized blazer and slouchy black pants. The Chicago native paired the getup with black loafers, layered necklaces and wore his hair straight, down his shoulders.

Gwyneth Paltrow — whose lifestyle line, G. Label by Goop, was named Powerhouse Brand of the Year — showed skin at the A-list event. The Shakespeare in Love star, 50, looked elegant in a blush-colored crop top that featured a high-neck and a sheer construction. Paltrow complemented the piece with a pair of coordinating tailored pants. For glam, the California native wore her blonde tresses in a sleek bun.

Meghann Fahy was also in attendance, dazzling Us with a bow-adorned bralette by Valentino. She paired the sexy top with wide-leg pants and a black overcoat. The White Lotus star, 32, later ditched the outerwear piece as she posed for additional photos. For glam, she donned dainty mascara, a peachy lip and loose beach waves. During the ceremony, Fahy was honored with the Breakout Style Star of the Year award after commanding attention in a white cutout dress by Ralph Lauren at the SAG Awards in February.

Other honorees included Chris Appleton, who scored the Hair Artist of the Year trophy. The beauty guru, 39 — who famously styles Kim Kardashian’s crown — attended the celebration with his fiancé, Lukas Gage. Appleton was a vision in a white suit paired with snowy sneakers as Gage, 27, played it cool in a classic black suit.

An insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the lovebirds got engaged. “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” the source said of the You alum and the hair expert. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

The duo’s pals are also thrilled about the big news. “Friends think they are a great couple,” the insider adds. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

