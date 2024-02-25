Alex Rodriguez is clearing up why his post-vacation tan looks especially “dark.”

“Alright everybody, I know that I’m dark, but I am Dominican,” Rodriguez, 48, said in a Saturday, February 24, TikTok video. “And I went on vacation and I fell asleep in the sun. So, everybody calm down.”

He concluded, “Tranquilito y suavecito, mi gente.”

Rodriguez attended the Minnesota Timberwolves’ basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, February 23. Sports enthusiasts watching immediately took to social media, noticing that Rodriguez’s skin appeared darker than usual.

“Alex Rodriguez must have counted Mississippily. Got that Ross Geller special tan,” one X user wrote, referring to the Friends episode where David Schwimmer’s character counted incorrectly in the tanning booth.

Another added, “Why does Alex Rodriguez look like he just asked for a triple spray tan??”

Rodriguez’s TikTok caption further clarified his perspective. “Everybody calm down, it’s just a tan,” he wrote.

Rodriguez has been on a wellness journey in recent years, which girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro helped kickstart.

“Look, she’s been incredible for me and for Cynthia [Scurtis, my ex-wife],” Rodriguez exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “[Jac is] the only person that can come into coparents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program. What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing.”

The retired MLB star continued: “I see what she’s done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia to name a few. She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don’t have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues.”

Rodriguez started dating Cordeiro, 44, in October 2022 after his brief fling with Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez’s whirlwind romance with Padgett marked his first since he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement in April 2021. (Lopez, 54, married former fiancé Ben Affleck in July 2022.)

Rodriguez was previously married to Scurtis, with whom he shares daughters Natasha and Ella. While they divorced in 2008, they’ve remained committed to amicably coparenting their kids.

Rodriguez previously told Us in August 2023 that he is the “luckiest man” to share Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, with Scurtis.

“We all need Cynthia. … That’s one of the things I’m probably most proud of in my entire life,” he exclusively told Us. “Forget the home runs [and] the championship, Like to be able to coparent [with her] and Cynthia being my best friend. She does such a beautiful job of mothering.”

Scurtis also shares daughter Camilla with her husband, Angel Nicholas.