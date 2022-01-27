Clapping back! Alicia Silverstone proudly stood up to body shamers while sharing a throwback photo of herself.
“Damn. I think I look good 😂🤷🏼♀️,” the Clueless star, 45, captioned a Tuesday, January 25, TikTok video set to GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” song.
In the clip, the California native shared a screenshot of an old photo of herself wearing a flowy blue dress. The pic was labeled: “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.” Silverstone highlighted the word choice, adding a “This” GIF sticker and an arrow pointing to it. She then flashed her middle finger up at the camera and smiled.
@aliciasilverstone
Damn. I think I look good 😂🤷🏼♀️ #abcdefu
The Baby-Sitter’s Club actress is no stranger to shutting down negative comments about her body.
“[People] would make fun of my body when I was younger,” she recalled during an April 2020 interview with The Guardian while discussing her role as Batgirl in 1997’s Batman & Robin. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”
Silverstone added at the time: “There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went down. And no, I didn’t say ‘f—k you’ and come out like a warrior, but I would just walk away and go, ‘OK, I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again.’”
The Kind Diet author has remained dedicated to a healthy lifestyle through the years, primarily citing her vegan diet for keeping her in shape.
“I haven’t been working out a lot or in a long time because I was doing a film — and when you’re the lead in a film, I challenge you to exercise,” Silverstone exclusively joked to Us Weekly in November 2018. “It’s not possible. And to be a mom too? It’s really not humanly possible. I’ve turned into mush, but the good thing about when I turn into mush is I still look OK because I eat so clean.”
The American Woman alum continued at the time: “My diet makes me feel better so I can sleep better and when I sleep better, I feel better. When I get sick it doesn’t take me down.”
Silverstone has also shared her vegan diet with her 10-year-old son, Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.
“I can tell you that from the get-go, I think of [Bear] as a brown rice baby because I ate brown rice when he was conceived, when he was in my belly and when he was on my boob, and now he eats brown rice,” she explained during the #BlogHer20 Healthy at Home event in May 2020. “The centering, grounding energy of that nourishment in his organs has left him such a calm boy.”Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!