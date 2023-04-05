Back to it. After taking a brief hiatus from her frequent workouts, Allison Holker is resuming her training.

“Alright guys, it’s my first day back in the gym. I haven’t been here in quite some time,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 35, said in a candid Instagram Story video on Tuesday, April 4. “[I’m] really excited about it, but also very nervous. It’s a little intimidating when you haven’t been working out to get back into everything.”

She added: “I thought I’d bring you guys on this journey because it’s going to take me a second to get back to where I was, but I think it will be something I need for my body physically, spiritually, mentally. I know it’s going to be really healthy for me to do this.”

While Holker did not specifically address why she had taken a fitness hiatus, her break came less than four months after her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide at the age of 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the HGTV host, who married Boss in 2013, said in a December 2022 statement after Us Weekly confirmed his passing. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker and Boss, who initially met while working as all-stars mentors on So You Think You Can Dance, shared three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. (The late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ adopted Weslie, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, after their nuptials.)

Prior to Boss’ death, he and Holker frequently shared their joint dance workouts on social media under the moniker “Boss Fam Workout.” The twosome’s final dance video was posted via Instagram on December 11, 2022, two days before the Real Dirty Dancing host’s death. While Holker, for her part, has not shared another dance video since her loss, she returned to social media earlier this year, revealing how she’s found solace in her three children.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine,” the Minnesota native penned an Instagram note to Weslie, Maddox and Zaia last month. “And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always.”