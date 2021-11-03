One strong mama. Ashley Tisdale said her new workout routine is doing wonders for not only her body but her mind.

The High School Musical alum, 36, credited trainer Harley Pasternak with helping her feel at ease with her body after giving birth to daughter Jupiter, 8 months.

“This is the first time I feel comfortable in a snug T-shirt since being pregnant,” Tisdale shared via Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 2.

The Frenshe founder, who shares Jupiter with husband Christopher French, explained that her body has changed “tremendously” since getting moving — but she isn’t doing anything too intense.

“Honestly, it’s all about getting your steps in,” Tisdale shared. “His method isn’t hard and my body isn’t left feeling like I tortured it. I can’t believe what my body has gone through over the last year and a half. I’m so grateful for it and honestly can’t believe how strong I feel.”

The Merry Happy Whatever star acknowledged that it wasn’t exactly a hidden secret she was revealing, but she was surprised by how much it helped her physical and mental health. “All I do is walk lol but it’s effective,” she added.

She continued, “I’m only sharing this because after months of working hard and trying everything, these small changes in the last three weeks is what have done the most.”

The new mom previously credited yoga and pilates with helping her body heal from diastasis recti, which is the separation of the left and right sides of the abdominal musicale. This leads to what some people call a “pooch.”

“It hasn’t been easy but doing the right workouts, I have been able to close the gap!” she shared via Instagram in August.

While that type of fitness worked for her abdominal muscles, the “He Said, She Said” singer revealed it’s her 14,000 steps per day that really has helped her stay happy.

“It’s the difference of how I feel. It’s all about moving, finding ways of walking. Taking the dogs out with the baby for a stroll, taking meetings while walking vs. sitting,” she explained.

She stressed that the benefits aren’t just about losing baby weight and fitting into old clothing.

“It’s honestly what has helped my mental health as well,” she added. “Having the extra energy from anxiety, just taking a walk and putting on a walking meditation always makes me feel better.”

Tisdale’s candid revelations included some medical background, noting that this is what is best for her body for a reason. She has “borderline thyroid disease,” and high-impact workouts aren’t the best for her body. Low-impact activities like walking and cutting out gluten and dairy help her feel her best.