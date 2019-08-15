



As these Hollywood celebrities show in their words, actions and online posts, the body-positivity movement has officially entered the mainstream.

Us Weekly rounded up inspiring moments and interviews with some of our favorite forward-thinking stars and made them into a video. And while well-known activists including Mindy Kaling, Demi Lovato and Jameela Jamil are featured here, we think a couple of them here might surprise you.

The always-motivational Kaling leads off our round-up. In July 2019, she made a splash when she posted a series of photos of herself wearing different two-piece bathing suits. In the caption, she reminded people that every body is a bikini body. “IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️,” wrote the star. The Office alum and writer, 40, ended her post with some humor about swim style: “This accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment!”

Lovato, 26, has long been open with fans about her past struggles with eating disorders and body image. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer — who posts frequently about her love of boxing — opened up on The Ellen Degeneres show about how she learned to love herself. “I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too,” she said.

And of course, Jamil — who was featured on the September British Vogue cover as one of Meghan Markle’s “Forces for Change” — has made plenty of headlines over the past year speaking out for body-neutrality and body-positivity. The 33-year-old founder of the I Weight movement frequently calls out celebrities who share sponsored posts for questionable diet products on social media, including Khloé Kardashian and Cardi B. She also went after Kim Kardashian’s KKW body makeup line in June for contributing to the societal pressure it puts on women to look flawless. As she’s shared before, “Even the bits you’ve been told were *wrong.* They’re not wrong, they’re f*cking normal. They’re human. Thank your body today.”

Watch the whole video to find out what other actors, athletes and stars are serving up some major motivation to stop stressing and start loving yourself!

