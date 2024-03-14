Brittany Cartwright wanted to address her appearance in The Valley series trailer — which was apparently affected by a liposuction procedure.
“I feel like almost all season long, I’m going to have a frown face,” Cartwright, 35, said on the Thursday, March 14, episode of her and estranged husband Jax Taylor‘s “When Reality Hits” podcast. “And there is no context [in] the trailer of what is going on with my freaking mouth.”
Cartwright noted that her mouth is “back to normal” after appearing different in the promotional clips for the Vanderpump Rules spinoff.
“Like three weeks before we started filming, I had work done on my double chin. He did a little bit of lipo under my double chin. And then he did this thing called Morpheus8 [a.k.a micro needling],” she clarified. “I’ll just go ahead and say it. Double chins — we call it the turkey gobbler — runs in my family.”
Cartwright made the decision to have the procedure before production started on The Valley, adding, “No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt like I had something there. It wasn’t that invasive. It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time that we started filming.”
According to the reality TV star, the effects were seen for the “majority” of the first season.
“It’s going to look like whenever I’m upset or something, that I’ve got like a frowning face,” she shared. “And in the beginning, it was so hilarious because I had to literally put my finger on my bottom lip so that I could speak because my bottom lip would not move up and down.”
The Valley, which debuts later this month, is centered around a group of friends who leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adulting in California’s San Fernando Valley. This marks Cartwright and Taylor’s return to Bravo after exiting Vanderpump Rules in 2020.
Taylor, 44, was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. Cartwright subsequently joined the series in 2015 after she started dating Taylor before becoming a main cast member, as well.
After taking a break from the spotlight, Taylor and Cartwright expanded their family and welcomed son Cruz in 2021. The pair have since announced that they are “taking time apart” from their marriage.
“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Cartwright said on the February 29 episode of their podcast. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”
She continued: “With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”
The trailer for The Valley, which was released on Monday, March 11, hinted at issues in Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship. Cartwright said she didn’t think Taylor was “attracted” to her and that they “don’t have sex ever.” Cartwright was also upset in another scene, in which Taylor told his wife she “can’t” express any emotion.
The Valley premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET.