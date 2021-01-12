Working it out! Catherine Giudici celebrated a major milestone in her post-baby weight loss journey and showed off her slim figure in an inspiring Instagram post.

“Another progress report 🥰 As we kick off a new year, I’m feeling so grateful for my health,” the Bachelor alum, 34, captioned a side-by-side comparison of two full-body pics on Tuesday, January 12. Giudici posed in the same patterned T-shirt dress in the two photos to showcase her slimdown.

“After having Mia Mejia, Sean [Lowe] and I started on the @nutrisystem Partner Plan and I’ve lost 20 lbs!” she continued. “Losing weight can be really frustrating sometimes, so having a buddy to keep you motivated can make a huge difference. Plus, a little friendly competition never hurt anyone. 😉.”

The Washington native and Lowe, 37, tied the knot in 2014 after falling in love on season 17 of The Bachelor. Two years after they exchanged vows, the reality TV couple welcomed their first child, son Samuel, in July 2016 In November 2017, they announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 and welcomed son Isaiah six months later. Giudici gave birth to the pair’s third child, daughter Mia, via C-section in December 2019.

One month after Mia joined the family, the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum opened up about the hardest part of becoming a mother of three. “I think the biggest challenge for me is it’s just somewhat heart-wrenching to not be able to pick up my sons if they cry, but I know that that’s going to be passing,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2020 of her post-Caesarian restrictions. “I’m recovering physically from a major surgery and knowing that my big boys are very big cuddlers, I can’t physically pick them up or go upstairs too often, which is where their bedroom is. … I can’t do some things, but that will change.”

Five months later, Lowe hinted that he and Giudici might not be done expanding their brood — but that the decision was “still up in the air.”

“We’ve talked about adopting a fourth child,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us at the time. “I don’t know if we’re done having biological children. I kind of hope that we are … I imagine Catherine will make the ultimate decision, as I will have to defer to her. … At some point, I would like to get out of diapers, so that would be nice.”

For now, the couple are content with their family of five, especially as they watch Samuel and Isaiah bond with their little sister.

“They all brighten up when they see each other,” Giudici told Us in September 2020, adding that the boys are “obsessed” with baby Mia. “It’s so cute.”